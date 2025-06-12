Thrill of the chase: Hailsham Harriers take on Worthing 10k and the Weald Challenge

It’s a beautiful local race on our doorstep – The Weald Challenge half follows the long-distance paths of the stunning Wealdway going out and the Vanguard Way on the return.

The race starts and finishes in the quiet village of Chiddingly and encompasses the surrounding beauty of the Sussex countryside.

The course is both undulating and mostly off-road with runners experiencing picturesque scenery, rolling hills, and ancient woodlands.

Running for Hailsham Harriers among 350 runners were Victoria Little, Steph Bassett and Mark Bassett, who all raced to new course personal bests on a warm morning after a night of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Mark, Steph and Victoria at the Weald Challenge Half Marathon

First Harrier across the line was Mark in 2:06:41 followed by Victoria and Steph enjoying the experience together in 2:32:22.

All finishers received a quality bespoke handmade Weald Challenge event coffee mug and Weald Challenge half marathon medal unless the runner opted into "Meals Not Medals", an idea developed by previous race organiser, Stuart Mills, to help provide a meal to someone in need through the excellent work of Uckfield Foodbank.

In Worthing on the same day, Harriers Neil Squires and Kevin Morris raced along a sunny seafront promenade in the Worthing 10K where they joined over two thousand runners.

Both Kevin and Neil delivered superb performances, with Neil first Harrier home in 51:26 and Kevin hot on his heels to finish with a new personal best in 53:58.

Harriers Neil and Kevin at the Worthing 10k

This weekend (15 June) Hailsham head to Heathfield to join in the 40th anniversary celebrations of their neighbours Heathfield Runners. Hailsham would like to congratulate Heathfield Runners on reaching a remarkable milestone.

Hailsham Harriers welcome both junior and senior runners of all abilities. Training takes place every Tuesday with alternate sessions on Wednesdays and Thursdays. To find out more visit hailsham-harriers.org.uk