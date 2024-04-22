Thunderbolts power to title
The league's youngest and oldest players have combined to finish top of the Conference
Thunderbolts convincingly won the Conference division of the Haywards Heath TT league by 16 points.
With Andy Steel leading from the front 84% win ratio, Matt Power - one of the leagues youngest players at 16-82%, David Metcalfe - the leagues oldest player at 79-75% and well supported by Sam Stoner-72% the team successfully steamed to the title.
They are pictured collecting their trophies at the league's presentation evening