Thunderbolts power to title
The Conference division of the Haywards Heath TT League was won convincingly by Thunderbolts with a margin of 16 games over the runners-up.
The team comprised one of the the league's youngest players Matt Power-16- and the league's oldest player David Metcalfe-79.
Ably led by Andy Steel-86% average, Matt had 82%, David 75% and Sam Stoner a very creditable 72%.
The team collected their trophies at the league's recent presentation evening