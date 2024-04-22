Thunderbolts power to title

The Conference division of the Haywards Heath TT League was won convincingly by Thunderbolts with a margin of 16 games over the runners-up.
By DAVID METCALFEContributor
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 11:41 BST
The team comprised one of the the league's youngest players Matt Power-16- and the league's oldest player David Metcalfe-79.

Ably led by Andy Steel-86% average, Matt had 82%, David 75% and Sam Stoner a very creditable 72%.

The team collected their trophies at the league's recent presentation evening