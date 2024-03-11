Time for a Scramble at Horsham Golf

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a Scramble the normal rules of golf do not really apply and there can be several versions of this type of competition. The team handicap is calculated by taking fifteen percent of each player’s course handicap and adding them together. As a strokeplay competition it is the team with the lowest score that wins.

In this format each team member hits a tee shot on each hole and the ball in the best position is generally chosen for the next shot. However for this version each player must take at least five drives over the eighteen holes regardless of where they land. This can result in taking shots from some very interesting positions rather than the best one. The team has to rely on one of them being able to rescue it for the next shot.

After they have chosen the ball that is to going be played, its position is marked and all three players take a shot from there having retrieved their own ball. They then repeat the procedure for every shot until the ball is holed out by one of the players.

Kevin Lark, Keith Gaston-Parry and Rod Gale were the Tuesday Seniors winners. Picture: Jill Jordan