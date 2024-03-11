Time for a Scramble at Horsham Golf
and live on Freeview channel 276
In a Scramble the normal rules of golf do not really apply and there can be several versions of this type of competition. The team handicap is calculated by taking fifteen percent of each player’s course handicap and adding them together. As a strokeplay competition it is the team with the lowest score that wins.
In this format each team member hits a tee shot on each hole and the ball in the best position is generally chosen for the next shot. However for this version each player must take at least five drives over the eighteen holes regardless of where they land. This can result in taking shots from some very interesting positions rather than the best one. The team has to rely on one of them being able to rescue it for the next shot.
After they have chosen the ball that is to going be played, its position is marked and all three players take a shot from there having retrieved their own ball. They then repeat the procedure for every shot until the ball is holed out by one of the players.
The winning team from the Tuesday Seniors, Kevin Lark, Keith Gaston-Parry and Rod Gale, had an excellent round with a nett score of 60.7. Very close behind in second place were Peter Martin, Jill Jordan and Lawrence Hughes who came in with a nett score of 61. The Wednesday Seniors saw Rod Gale come in first again with Peter Worthington and Chris Macauley carding a nett score of 64.4. Second were Howard Mannion, Barry Gravett and Alan Butt with their nett score of 65.2.