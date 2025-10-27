Topper Fleet cut a dash at Hastings & St Leonards
Launching boats was challenging but once through the shore break, sailors were treated to fast and exciting racing. Top positions switched between a small group of lead racers.
Ralph Hadley (Tankerton Bay SC / Whitstable YC) won the first race and Harry Durrant (Chipstead SC) was second, with their positions reversed in the next race. In the third race a general recall was signalled after boats jumped the start.
Race Officer, Matthew Wiseman, switched to a black flag preparatory indicating a boat over the line in the final minute of the starting sequence would be disqualified. Hadley pushed up too soon and broke the rule leading to disqualification and opening up the field to Durrant and other sailors.
Charlie Weatheritt (Tonbridge Town SC) won the race with Durrant again second. For the final race, Hadley timed his start correctly and the race was again a contest between Hadley and Durrant.
Hadley held out to take first, only seconds in front of Durrant, and with it the competition as a whole.
Weatheritt was third overall. Andrew Pearce, best placed Hastings & St Leonards sailor, was eighth. As boats headed in, the shore break threatened again.
Sailors relied on the strength and timing of the beach party to help them back through the surf and safely on to the shingle. Hot showers and food were the next stop for tired but satisfied sailors, most of whom had completed all four races and had been out on the water for a similar number of hours.
A day later and the club held the first of its Winter Series racing in wind a notch up from the Open event. Six boats launched but it soon became clear that the conditions were gruelling. Only three boats completed the race and the second race was abandoned.
David Caffrey (Laser Radial) leads the series; Joe Lancaster (Laser Radial) is second and Sergio Velluti & Trevor Beale (Dart 16) are third.