Training pays off for Run Wednesdays

Run Wednesdays celebrated members' success at two races last weekend, plus their own annual event.

The weekend started on Friday with Run Wednesdays hosting the annual 5:30am run on Eastbourne seafront.

Similar to events held in Brighton and in other cities across the world, this was the fourth time that the club has organised this community 5km run. Fifty eight runners took part, enjoying the quiet promenade and the gorgeous weather.

Saturday saw Magdalena Schorner achieve success in the South Downs Way 100. The legendary ultra marathon, hosted by Centurion Running, sees runners start at Matterley Bowl near Winchester and run the chalk ridgeways, trails and paths of the South Downs Way to finish at Eastbourne Sports Park.

Leigh Baker and Sam Cosham with their medals at the 5:30am 5k in Eastbourne

Finally, six runners raced in the Heathfield Midsummer 10k, part of the Sussex Grand Prix series, with the team achieving a full set of gold, silver and bronze medals between them.

Claire Shimmers said: "The Heathfield Midsummer 10k was hot and hilly but enjoyable and well organised, with a very welcome ice pop at the end. It was great to be part of the 40th anniversary celebrations and to be one of the team representing Run Wednesdays in the race.

"Run Wednesdays is a fun and inclusive club, with sessions for all abilities, proving to me if I can run, anyone can!"

If you want to run your first event, whether it be a 5k fun event or a challenging ultramarathon, and wish to join up with other friendly runners, check out the Run Wednesdays Facebook page for details of sessions.