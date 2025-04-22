Trans-Atlantic Hastings ace Blowers conquers Boston Marathon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hastings Runners’ major achiever over the Easter weekend was by Kevin Blowers, who was the club’s sole representative in Boston, Massachusetts, at one of the world’s famous Big Six marathons.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boston follows the Tokyo Marathon, precedes next weekend’s London Marathon, alongside which only Berlin, Chicago and New York City stage what are described as “majors”.

Boston’s top prizes were won by two Kenyans – John Korir in the men’s race in a time of 2hr 4min 45sec, while Sharon Lokedi set a course record of 2:17:22 in the women’s standings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Blowers, who sustained an injury in the two weeks before flying out, the ambitions were more modest. In fact, just completing the iconic 26.2-mile course from Hopkinton to Boylston Street was the major aim.

Kevin Blowers of Hastings Runners proudly displays his 2025 Boston Marathon finishers' medal

That he did so in 3:35:04 (at an average pace of 8:13 per mile) was superb for a 63-year-old, an achievement hailed by his many fellow HRs watching their phones as they tracked him around the miles.

He reached the half distance in a rapid 1:41:07. Said Blowers after crossing the finishing line: “At that point, I was on for 3:20:00 – but things started tightening up.”

Knowing that his many weeks of training along the roads of Hastings and the lanes beyond had helped him overcome the late injury, he managed the fatigue of the closing stages cooly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew I needed to stretch out the muscles, so stopped once a mile in the last five and was able to run to the finish.”

- Don’t forget, places are still available for this year’s prestigious Hastings Five Mile race, organised by Hastings Runners and run from the Town Hall out and back along the seafront on Sunday, June 1. The flagship event, which raises funds for St Michael’s Hospice, can be entered online via register.enthuse.com

Hastings Runners welcome new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk