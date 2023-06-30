Trio of Hastings running clubs enjoy road, track and field success

Athletes from HY Runners, Hastings AC and Hastings Runners have all had reason to celebrate in the past week or so. Here’s what they have been competing in...

HY RUNNERS

The 3rd under-13 Sussex Track & Field event took place at Lewes.

In the boys 150m Aiden Larkin finished 21.7s and James Fisher 22.9. In the 600m Aiden timed 1.45.1 with James in 1.53.1.

HY Runners juniors at the track & field event at Lewes | Contributed picture

Ida May Pocock finished 11.9 in the girls 75m and 24.4 in the 150m. In the girls 600m Kitty Morgan timed 1.57.1 and Ava Morrissy secured a new PB over the distance in an excellent 2.07.3.

Isabella broke her own county record set at the last track meet completing the 1000m in 3.00.7, some 13 seconds clear of her closest rival and certain to be ranking her number 1 in the UK. Florence Tewkesbury also completed the race in an impressive time of 3.18.5.

In the 70m hurdles Ellen Gates finished in 17.7 with Alyssa Cornford in 16.2. In the high jump Mia Lennard measured 1.15m. In the Long Jump Sophie Smith measured 3.60m with Florence Tewkesbury 3.23m.

In the shot putt Ellen Gates measured 4.55m with Alyssa Cornford 4.47m. In the discus Kitty Morgan measured 4.70m and in the javelin Ava Morrissy 11.82m and Amelia Skelton 8.37m.

Hastings AC's Southern athletics League team | Contributed picture

Once again the under 11s had the opportunity to compete in the non scoring events. In the boys 1000m Henry Sully finished 3.31.2. In the 150m Arthur Pocock finished 25.8. In the 600m Benji Pocock timed 1.59, Noah Mayhew 2.06.4 and Ben Sims 2.07.6. For the 75m Benji finished 12.4, Noah 12.8 and Ben 13.5. In the long jump Arthur Pocock measured 2.80m.

For the under 11 girls Amelia Skelton timed a new pb of 3.40.1. Francesca Tarrant finished 2.04.8 in the 600m. For the 75m Jessica Wilson timed 12.1 and Elsie Harmer 15.1. In the long jump Elsie Harmer measured 1.35m with Francesca Tarrant 3.13m.

In the 4 x 100m relays Sophie, Kitty, Florence and Isabella finished in 61.8. James, Henry, Noah and Aiden timed 63.3 with Ava, Ellen, Amelia and Alyssa in 67.6. Benji, Arthur, Ben and Jessica timed 67.6 and Ida-May, Elsie, Mia and Francesca finished in 70.2.

Meanwhile at the Robertsbridge Midsummer 5K, Terry Puxty led the HY Runners home finishing 5th in 20:57, followed by Jimmy Sladden 23:25 (9th), Chris Castleman 24:21 (16th), Nathan Thompson 25:58 (24th). Stuart Piper was 3rd in the 10K race in 40:09 with Tracey Gammon making her debut over the distance in 1:14:50. Frank Sladden placed 10th in the childrens race.

Hastings Runners at Robertsbridge | Contributed picture

Sunday saw Hawkhurst 5K and 10k races. Under 13 Kitty Morgan led the HY Runners home completing the 5k distance for the first time in 26:20 finishing 9th overall and first junior accompanied by Mum Sonni Pine in 26:21. Sharon Mayhew finished 27:30, Emily Hardes 33:35 and Brooke Skelton 36:34. Noah Mayhew also won the children's race.

In the 10k race David Mayes was 6th overall in 42:46 followed by Nathan Thompson 52:13, Deb Read 53:48, David Clarke 55:58, John Waterhouse 1:00:02 and Susan Dunn 1:02:37. Becky Mabon was 1st vet 40 in 51:23.

At Eastbourne 10K Tom Brampton finished 43:18, Rachael Wigmore 47:11, Paul Rackshaw 50:03.

HASTINGS AC

Fantastic results have been recorded by Hastings AC members across field, track, road and trail competitions so far this summer.

At a Southern Athletics League meeting at Crawley’s K2 stadium, the club – now promoted to the more competitive second division – were up against larger clubs like Crawley and South London Harriers.

But they had athletes spread across almost all field and track events and received a fine array of first, second and third places and lots of PBs.

Charlotte Wynne-Pennels was second with a PB in the pole vault, improving her own club record by a huge 25cm to 2.75m. Jayne Baldock had a big PB in the hammer of 30.86m.

Martyn Reynolds won the men's 400m and was second in the 200m.

There were PBs for Evelyn Moynihan and James Crombie in the 800m and third place for Nate Cahill in the 1500m with a 30-second PB.

It was a PB for Rae Le Fay in the 800m of 2:10:72. After that and the high jump Le Fay tried the 1500m steeplechase for the first time, and came away with a county record, beating it by 15 seconds and making her the first U17 Sussex woman to break the five-minute barrier. She now ranks second in the country.

Lots of HAC athletes jumped into events they have never tried before. James Crombie and Evelyn Moynahan both attempted the 2000m steeplechase, coming first and second.

At the Masters League in Eastbourne there were good results for Hastings AC, who collaborated with Hastings Runners. The team retained overall first place.

On the roads Amy Rodway has had two great 10k races, crossing as first V40 in both.

At the Heathfield 10k she was sixth female in 46.59 with Jenna Levett eighth female and second V35 in 47.37. At the Eastbourne 10k she finished in 43:53, fourth female overall.

Rosy Clements took on the Robertsbridge 10k and was first V40 and eighth female in 57.58m.

At an open in Worthing, Nate Cahill achieved a PB in the 800m, finishing in 2:03. Rae Le Fay was the only female in a race of 16 males, coming ninth with a PB of 4:30.57.

Jeff Pyrah ran 30k in the British Masters Federation multi-terrain championships. It was brutal in the heat, but he was still 13th and first v50.

HASTINGS RUNNERS

A total of 45 Hastings Runners in a field of 135 at the Robertsbridge Midsummer 10k powered the club to nine age-category wins.

Underlining the green-and-black club membership’s strength across multiple age groups, two of those nine were fast enough to secure second and third place in the women’s standings – Claire Thomas (finishing 24th overall in 49min 37sec) and Tamsin West (54'58).

Joanne Nevett, Ruth Spiller, Julia James and Sarah Marzaioli could be equally proud after completing two laps of the tough, undulating and frequently cross-country route.

Among the men, Adam Weller was fifth in 42.31, followed in 11th and 12th by Patrick Bermingham and Andrew Shipilov, with age category winners Darren Barzee, Kevin Blowers and Bill Edmondson similarly impressive on a warm evening hosted by Robertsbridge Bonfire Society.

After just 38 hours of recovery, Patrick Bermingham took on the Hawkhurst 10k and was 15th in a field of 132.

Earlier at Heathfield Runners’ 10k, Hastings Runners’ Yolanda King won the women’s race and Adam Weller was again top HR male, while their were age category triumphs for Amy Rodway and Yockie Richardson.