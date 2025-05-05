Ultra run and team success mark Hailsham Harriers coach's pre-birthday celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hailsham Harriers were incredibly proud of their Head Coach Annette Feakes as she headed to the Isle of Wight on Saturday. Together with best friend Michelle Peckham, Annette has been training incredibly hard alongside her continued commitment to training both junior and senior Harriers at the club’s weekly training sessions.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Later in May, Annette celebrates a big birthday. Among many exciting things planned, running the Isle of Wight Ultra was top of the list.

Annette and Michelle successfully completed the challenging, one-loop course which started and finished in the village of Chale, in 16hr 42min 31sec, despite the undulating route with the most elevation gain in the final 25km.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annette said: "The IoW circular certainly delivered, a blooming humbling experience and all shared with the best and most supportive running buddy a girl could ask for.

Finish line celebrations for Annette and Michelle who completed the Isle of Wight 106km challenge in a mighty 16:32:41

"Running tests our limits and I'm always grateful for the freedom and privilege to do so for 'leisure' in stunning surroundings - the big birthday month has started well! Thank you to so many folk for your awesome messages of support and tracking."

While Annette spent the rest of the bank holiday weekend resting, her team of Harriers athletes took part in the Haywards Heath 10-mile race which forms part of the Sussex Grand Prix - a series of 12 races held from May to November where 20 Sussex clubs compete against each other for individual and team prizes.

Leading the way for team black and red and securing his first win of the season was Hailsham’s Chris Doherty, who crossed the finish line in 57:34 with Claire Keith placing second female in 1:08:17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire, Audrey Haddon 1:11:18 and Maria Smith 1:12:18 picked up the team prize as first ladies’ team over the line with Maria also winning her age category. For two of the club’s newest members, Gemma Payne 1:30:36 and Amie-Louise Ody 1:50:15 this race marked their debut in Harriers colours.

Hailsham Harriers Claire, Audrey and Maria celebrate ladies' team win

Hailsham produced a huge turnout of 24 members, each running impressive performances and many achieving personal best times with Oli Paterson and Chris Little running their second race in two consecutive days as they took on the Mid Sussex Marathon Challenge - three races over the three-day May Bank Holiday equalling a marathon distance of 26.2 miles.

Junior Harrier, John Gilkes was the only Harrier to run in the one-mile race. John flew around the course to run a time of 7:09 before cheering on mum, Andrea Gilkes, running the 10-mile race.

Harriers results from the Haywards Heath 10-mile: Chris Doherty 57:34, Claire Keith 1:08:17, Audrey Haddon 1:11:18, Ryan West 1:12:18, Maria Smith 1:12:18, Oli Paterson 1:12:39, Sarah Day 1:13:10, Ladies Captain: Helen O’Sullivan 1:14:55, Graham Purdye 1:15:59, Chris Little 1:16:54, Tom Price 1:17:30, Leeland Pavey 1:18:24, Belinda Cramp 1:20:31, Steph Bassett 1:21:30, Vinny Thrower 1:21:38, Arthur Collins 1:24:29, Ed Diplock 1:24:29, Gemma Payne 1:30:36, Victoria Little 1:33:35, Ros Daintree 1:35:55, Andrea Gilkes 1:36:15, Gary Smith 1:38:05, Amie-Louise Ody 1:50:15 and Roberto Proietti 2:13:06

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hailsham Harriers thanked Haywards Heath Harriers and Nice Work Race Management for a well-organised event, great marshals and a fantastic family-friendly atmosphere.

Twenty-four Harriers take on the first race of the 2025 Sussex Grand Prix at Haywards Heath

The next race in the Sussex Grand Prix league takes place on Sunday, May 11 – the Horsham 10k.

Hailsham Harriers are a friendly running club for juniors and seniors of all abilities. Training nights are held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the week. For more information visit hailsham-harriers.org.uk