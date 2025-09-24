US author looking for participants in World Marbles Championships for new book

The annual Marble World Championships is held at the Greyhound pub in Tinsley Green. Photo credit: Grant Melton GM1700012

An author from the US is researching the British and World Marbles Championships held at Tinsley Green every April.

Elizabeth Pagel-Hogan is writing about the events of 1974-1976 when the marbles championship went through some significant moments.

If you attended the event, played in the event, or knew the organizers of or participants in the event, please contact Elizabeth at [email protected].

Marbles has been played at Tinsley Green for hundreds of years, some say since 1588, when two local lads played for the hand of a young lady.

The formal championship dates back to 1932 and was originally held at the old Greyhound before the current pub was built in 1936.

It was then that the British Marbles Board of Control was first formed and it continues to run the tournament to this day in spite of frequent changes of owners and landlords at The Greyhound.