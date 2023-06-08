US Darts Masters semi spot is sign of Rob Cross’ top form

Rob Cross continued his fine form in reaching the bet365 US Darts Masters semi-finals in New York last weekend.

The world number five from St Leonards had won titles the previous two weekends and looked capable of further glory until losing out to Michael van Gerwen by the narrowest of margins.

Cross got up and running at Madison Square Garden with a convincing 6-2 victory over Jason Brandon, aided by winning five straight legs midway through last Friday's first-round match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2018 world champion also reeled off five successive legs in his quarter-final against world number 10 Dimitri Van den Bergh the following day, coming from 2-1 down to triumph 6-2.

Rob Cross has been in superb form in recent weeks (Photo by Mike Owen/Getty Images)

Cross then opened up a 6-4 advantage against third-ranked Van Gerwen in the last four, with the help of a maximum 170 checkout and a 122 finish.

But Van Gerwen rallied to take the subsequent three legs for a thrilling 7-6 victory, with Cross just missing the bullseye for a spectacular 167 outshot in the decider.

Dutch star Van Gerwen - who last month secured a record seventh Premier League title - went on to whitewash the tournament's surprise package, Jeff Smith, 8-0 in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad