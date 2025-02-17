Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Haywards Heath RFC’s first XV lost 29-24 at home to Weybridge Vandals – while Heath Rams beat Horsham Babas 23-14.

The 1st XV fixture at Whitemans Green saw a Heath side third from bottom of the Counties 1 Surrey/Sussex league playing a Vandals team third from the top and with title aspirations. The game between these two sides earlier in the season brought Heath a heavy defeat – this meant they were determined to give a better account of themselves this time round.

After defending well for the first ten minutes it was the home side who scored first. Pressure from the Heath forwards in the Vandals 22 forced a penalty tapped by skipper Wilf Bridges only for him to be stopped inches short of the line, where front row Harry Edwards pounced to dot down. Jamie Thurston converted for 7-0.

Vandals showed their quality justifying their league position and took the lead with two quick tries, although the latter was somewhat fortuitus after the ball had seemingly been dropped forward in midfield.

Heath 1st XV captain Wilf Bridges scored an important try for Heath on Saturday

At 7-12 the next try was important and Heath were up to the task. More strong work from the pack held a good position in the Vandals’ redzone - a committed drive saw the forwards up to within five metres before Bridges with a huge pick drove through two of the Vandals defenders to touch down for 12-12 scoreline.

Back came the Vandals with a move that created space out wide and saw them over the whitewash for 12-19.

Again Heath were able to respond - a line out deep in the opponents half was carried up by the forwards before being released to Jack Lucas, who, playing at fly half, beat the defender on the inside shoulder and scored under the posts with an angled run. Thurston converted for 19-19 at the break.

In the second half Vandals stepped up the intensity and, playing down the hill, ran in two tries wide on the left to apparently put the game out of sight at 19-29. Heath continued to dig deep and sustained pressure saw the ball run loose in the Vandals 22, where Euan Greaves-Smith picked up and outpaced the defence on the right to score another try for the front row union and, more importantly, claim the try bonus point and bring the home side to within one score.

Heath kept attacking but couldn't get over the line to score and it was a relieved Vandals side who kicked the ball off the park to finish the game. This was a much improved performance from Heath with some great displays in the backs and forwards - player of the match went to back row Dan Jarman, outstanding around the park.

On the adjoining pitch, the drama started before kick-off as – somewhat appropriately for a game featuring the Rams v the Babas – the start of play was delayed while a pitch invasion featuring 100 sheep was cleared.

There was no such drama in the match for Heath Rams who avenged a defeat earlier in the season with a 23-14 victory against Horsham Babas. Scoring four tries to the opponents’ two, Heath Rams were a blend of youth and experience given that nine of this year’s Colts were playing, with four making senior debuts. Player of the match was Olly Goswamy who showed great composure at outside half.

Both teams have a week to recover as the next league fixtures are on Saturday, March 1, with the Heath 1st XV away toHove and the Rams at Burgess Hill.

In the meantime the new HHRFC clubhouse will be showing the next round of 6 Nations fixtures live, including Wales v Ireland and England v Scotland, on the multiple big screens on Saturday. All welcome - see www.whitemansgreensports.club for more information.

Heath 1sts: Charles Newey: Harry Edwards; Euan Greaves-Smith; Harry Clarke; Ellis Dubois; Wilf Bridges (capt); Dan Jarman; Charlie Bennett; Jamie Thurston; Jack Lucas; James Buttle; Chris Neill; Ollie Simpson; Takhy Ndiaye-Marrero; Dan Childs; Stan Bradford; Ben Eustace; Charlie Patey-Johns

Rams: Karl Wicking; Zack Davies; Martin McDonagh; Henry Dickson; Finlay Furse; Dan Bellamy; Flinn Herbert (capt); Theo Collins; Jacob Davies; Che Stokes; Jack Hart; Jack Knight; George Targett; Arthur Kempson; Roscoe Atkins; Kevin McDonald; Ollie Goswamy; Oscar Mann; Luca Richmond.