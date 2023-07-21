Glorious Goodwood is only just over a week away and officials at the racecourse say everything is on track for five top-class days of flat racing.

Director of racing and clerk of the course Ed Arkell says they are delighted by entries for the top races of the week – the Group 1 Goodwood Cup, Sussex Stakes and Nassau Stakes and the Group 2 Lennox Stakes and King George Stakes.

Horses from Japan and Australia which had looked likely to be involved won't be coming, but Arkell said there would still be a strong international flavour to the week, which runs from Tuesday, August 1 to Saturday 5.

John and Thady Gosden seem to have a great chance of success in the Goodwood Cup, while Blue Rose Cen, trained by Christopher Head, and Highland Princess, trained by John Quinn, are top-rated runners to look out for in the Nassau and King George Stakes respectively.

Nashwa (Hollie Doyle) win the 2022 Nassau Stakes - one of the races Ed Arkell is particularly looking forward to at Glorious this year | Picture: Malcolm Wells

The racecourse itself looks in great nick a week-and-a-bit out and ticket sales have been strong – with some days likely to sell out.