Director of racing and clerk of the course Ed Arkell says they are delighted by entries for the top races of the week – the Group 1 Goodwood Cup, Sussex Stakes and Nassau Stakes and the Group 2 Lennox Stakes and King George Stakes.
Horses from Japan and Australia which had looked likely to be involved won't be coming, but Arkell said there would still be a strong international flavour to the week, which runs from Tuesday, August 1 to Saturday 5.
John and Thady Gosden seem to have a great chance of success in the Goodwood Cup, while Blue Rose Cen, trained by Christopher Head, and Highland Princess, trained by John Quinn, are top-rated runners to look out for in the Nassau and King George Stakes respectively.
The racecourse itself looks in great nick a week-and-a-bit out and ticket sales have been strong – with some days likely to sell out.
See Ed Arkell’s full preview in the video player above. And stick with this website for all the previews to the week and coverage of the festival itself.