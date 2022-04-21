VIDEO: Goodwood's 2022 Magnolia Cup is set to inspire - and raise huge sums

The much-anticipated eleventh Markel Magnolia Cup will come under starters’ orders at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, on 28 July.

The race took its name from the flourishing 290-year-old Magnolia grandifloras at Goodwood House following the 2nd Duke’s enthusiasm for horticulture, and since it’s inception eleven years ago, the philanthropic event has raised a phenomenal £1.8million. A record year of fundraising was achieved in 2021 accounting for over £230,000 which was attributed to Smart Works.

This year, the Markel Magnolia Cup will support The Brilliant Breakfast initiative in aid of The Prince’s Trust. The Brilliant Breakfast is a nationwide, fundraising event, run annually for a week in October. It brings together friends, family and colleagues over breakfast, to raise money for young women on The Prince’s Trust programmes across the UK. The money raised will help women aged between 11-30 who face disadvantage and adversity to build their own futures through employment, education and training.

This year's Magnolia Cup riders / Picture: Victoria Adamson

Annoushka Ducas, The Brilliant Breakfast Founder commented; “We are so honoured that Goodwood has chosen us as the beneficiary of the Markel Magnolia Cup – there couldn’t be a better match for the famous all female moment in the racing calendar. As the founder of The Brilliant Breakfast, which has raised over £1 million for young women, this is a fantastic opportunity to spread awareness for the lifechanging work of The Prince’s Trust.”

In the tradition of the race and its values, Goodwood also selects a well-known female-led fashion brand to create a collection of bespoke silks for the jockeys to wear, and in the past has welcomed Morvarid Sahafi, Hermes, Kate Moss, Liberty, Mulberry and Vivienne Westwood to the Magnolia Cup team. This year’s beautiful designs have been curated by iconic fashion designer Roksanda Ilinčić.

Roksanda, founder and designer of fashion label ROKSANDA commented; “It is such a pleasure to design this year's jockey silks for the Markel Magnolia Cup, in aid of The Brilliant Breakfast, a charitable initiative that is set up by women and to support women speaks very dearly to me. I wanted to reimagine some of my favourite prints, creating something special to champion these incredible women who bring such resilience and dedication to the course at Goodwood.”

A decade ago, the race was conceived to overcome the boundaries within sport and, more specifically, horseracing, creating an inclusive community in support of women, their ability, and well-being.

This year’s line-up features a truly inspiring team of women; from multiple sclerosis sufferer and gold-medal winning pentathlete, to a fashion model and inner-city London riding club ambassador. In any case, the challenge will require total commitment to achieve success, a zealous pursuit of excellence and sheer hard work to win.

Simon Wilson, president of Markel International, commented: “We are proud to support the Magnolia Cup once again this year. Markel is a company born from the belief that people should be able to see the future for its opportunities, and not just its challenges. That’s why we are especially thrilled that this year’s race will benefit The Prince’s Trust Charity and their Brilliant Breakfasts initiative that will raise money to help young women in the UK see and seize new opportunities.”

The women set to contest the five-and-a-half-furlong race down Goodwood Racecourse’s straight include:

Rosie Brandreth-Poynter – Vet and Former Great British Bake-Off contestant

Hayley Edgar – Former General Manager at the Sussex Food Company

Kate French – Gold Medal Winning Pentathlete

Ranee James –London Student, Showjumper and Ambassador of the Urban Equestrian Academy

Olivia Kimber – Dance Teacher and Multiple Sclerosis sufferer

Fiona Litchfield - Royal Military Police, Soldier, Cyber Crime Expert and Operations Manager at the Met Police

Kim Parker – Freelance Lifestyle and Fashion Journalist

Jordan Rand – Professional E-Scooter Racer, Fashion Model and LGBTQIA+ advocate

Lucy Robinson – Influencer and Freelance Writer

Rachel Stringer - Sports Presenter and Reporter

Ashleigh Wicheard – Work Rider at Neil Mulholland Racing