England Netball has unveiled Walking Netball – an experience that is one of a kind and gives access to a whole world of fun, activity and lots of laughter.

Brought to you by a specially trained Walking Netball Host, the physical and mental benefits are endless; you’ll be supported and welcomed every step of the way.

Walking Netball is a friendly and inclusive programme, allowing women the opportunity to find their place in the sport. It’s netball, but at a walking pace where the rules are slightly tweaked.

Usually held indoors, there are over 200 programmes running across the country all year round. Since its inception, more than 37,000 women have gotten involved in their local communities. Sessions are run by specially trained Walking Netball Hosts who run the activities and join in with all the fun and laughter.

It’s a programme that gives access to a whole world of connection, laughter and fun. You can pay and play for a single session and see how you like it – no long-term commitment is required.

Meanwhile Back To Netball is a series of sessions that introduces people back to the sport of netball. It’s primarily for women who haven’t played for a long time or have never played at all and are complete beginners!

At Back to Netball sessions, we understand you’re juggling work, kids and everything in between and know it’s hard to take the first shot at the goal. But with the support of your Back to Netball Coach and fellow netball returnees/newbies, we’re here to help you get back out on court and playing the sport we all love.

Here are details of the 'Back to Netball' and ‘Walking Netball sessions in East Sussex, which encourage anyone to have a go. Why not check it out? Join thousands of women from across Sussex who have been involved since the programmes started in 2008.

To find out more email [email protected] or visit www.englandnetball.co.uk or www.netballher.co.uk

Details of local sessions:

Walking Netball:

Bexhill Leisure Centre, Every Monday 11:15-12:15pm

Eastbourne Sports Park, Every Monday 10-11am

Willingdon School, Every Tuesday 6-7pm

Helenswood Leisure Centre, Every Tuesday 6-7pm

Back to Netball: