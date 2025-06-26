Walking Rugby – every Saturday in Alexandra Park, Hastings!

Looking for a fun, low-pressure way to stay active and meet great people? Come and join us for Walking Rugby every Saturday!

It’s a brilliant way to get moving, enjoy the sunshine, and have a laugh – no matter your age, ability or experience. Everyone’s welcome, and it’s all about fun, fitness and friendly faces.

Check our Facebook page each week for the latest location updates. www.facebook.com/hastingsrugby

All you need to bring is a smile (and maybe some sun cream!)

Great people. Great fun. No pressure. Just rugby at your pace.

