Walking Rugby – every Saturday in Alexandra Park, Hastings!
Looking for a fun, low-pressure way to stay active and meet great people? Come and join us for Walking Rugby every Saturday!
It’s a brilliant way to get moving, enjoy the sunshine, and have a laugh – no matter your age, ability or experience. Everyone’s welcome, and it’s all about fun, fitness and friendly faces.
Check our Facebook page each week for the latest location updates. www.facebook.com/hastingsrugby
All you need to bring is a smile (and maybe some sun cream!)
Great people. Great fun. No pressure. Just rugby at your pace.
