It starts and finishes at Christ’s Hospital school, taking in the Downslink trail, Southwater Sports Club grounds and Southwater Country Park.

Some 349 runners ran despite rain. Conditions were difficult but everyone took to the challenge.

The race is organised by Mel’s Milers with the help of family, friends and the support of Christ’s Hospital Enterprises Limited staff.

The Mel's Milers 10k runners beat the rain

Profits will go to the Horsham Matters Foodbank, a charity relieving hardship through food, fuel and shelter.

First across the line was Del Wallace of Brighton Phoenix in 36:24. Lingfield RC’s Dan Celani took second in 36:56, followed by Tom MacDonald of Horsham Joggers in 38:33.

First woman home was Elspeth Turner of Horsham Blue Star Harriers at 39:01. Laura Vowles followed in 41:57 ahead of Gill Bickle of Brighton & Hove AC in 44:00.

The under-18 race was won by Alex Smith of Horsham Blue Star Harriers in 38:44, while Rebekah Walden was first female U18 in 57:18.

Simon Holmes of Horsham Joggers won the male 40+ category with a time of 41:35 and Katie Way won the female 40+ prize at 43:59.

The Dawn Piechoczek Cup was awarded to Camilla Bishop from Steyning AC for the first 50+ female at 46:19. Kev Howarth of Petts Wood Runners won the 50+ male prize with a time of 40:00.

Pete O’Connell of Horsham Joggers won the 60+ male prize with a time of 40:48 and Helen Dean of Chichester Runners & AC picked up the female award in 45:54.

In the over-70 category, Yian Solomon from Lancing Eagles RC won the female prize with her time of 1:07:05 and Tony Lintern of Crawley AC won the 70+ male age category with a time of 45:23.

Mel’s Milers would like to thank sponsors, Berkeley Homes and Up and Running. We would also like to thank our marshals who turned out to ensure the safety of our runners and the success of the race.