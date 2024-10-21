Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plumpton Racecourse hosts an eight-race Jumps card on Monday afternoon as the obstacles take centre stage following the conclusion of the Summer Flat season.

Racing at the Sussex track gets underway at 1.55pm with a division one novices’ hurdle in class four before the action-packed card comes to a close at 5.30pm with a mares’ handicap hurdle.

Read below for a full meeting preview and selections for Monday’s card at Plumpton courtesy of Sporting Life.

The opening content on the card (1.55) sees a field of eight head to the start for the one mile and seven furlong novices’ hurdle in class four. The Paul Nicholls-trained Roman Roy showed plenty in bumpers last season and off the back of a wind operation, tackles the timber for the first time and looks the class of the field in a weak race. Goodwin Face for trainer Chris Gordon is taken to fill the second spot, fifth at Warwick over two miles 18 days ago on his return to action.

Race two on the card (2.25) could see trainer Nicholls record a quickfire double to open the card with Touquet, a €185,000 son of Kapgarde that made a winning debut in a Sandown bumper a year ago but was too keen when fifth at Sandown 11 weeks after that. Another runner that has had a breathing operation, he is set to go well on hurdles debut for the 14-time Champion trainer.

The bigger obstacles are the name of the game in race three at Plumpton (2.55) as a field of seven will take on the two mile and three furlong handicap chase in class five for horses aged four and older. Preference here heads the way of Time To Bite, trained by Chris Honour, who can make a successful comeback after four months off following a win at Newton Abbot and a second at Fakenham. Of his rivals, West Orchard was below par when last seen but was a course and distance winner a year ago so is worth keeping an eye on here.

Sussex trainer Gary Moore and son Josh look to have a very strong hand in race four on Plumpton’s card (3.25) with Saligo Bay, a previous course and distance winner who arrives here fit from a couple of runs on the Flat and can make that advantage count in the class five handicap hurdle, while race five (3.55) is a competitive class three handicap chase that can go the way of War Lord, who has tumbled down in the weights to an appealing mark after a third of eight in an Exeter handicap hurdle 11 days ago.

Race six on Monday’s card at Plumpton sees seven runners tackle the one mile and seven furlong handicap hurdle at 4.25. Davidoc for trainer Ben Pauling for off the mark in a course and distance maiden in April and was solid enough when second of 11 at Warwick three weeks later, the winner of that race has gone on to win three times so that form looks handy heading to Plumpton. Man Of The Sea rates the main danger from the Neil Mulholland yard, prolific on the Flat this summer in Jersey and hit the frame in a couple of handicap hurdles last Autumn on the mainland so should be well in the mix here.

The penultimate Plumpton contest is a class five handicap chase over the long three miles and one furlong trip in class five (4.55). Prime Pretender for Evan Williams is a four-time point-to-point winner but his record under rules is no wins from 19b starts - but that could change on Monday with the addition of blinkers and having slipped to an attractive mark.

Finally, the card comes to a close at 5.30 with the class five mares’ handicap hurdle over the extended three miles and preference in the finale heads the way Bella Cavalla for trainer Neil Mulholland, a six-year-old that has hit the frame on three of her last four starts but is taken to go one better having found just one to good at Fontwell last time out.

Plumpton selections - Monday

1.55 - Roman Roy

2.25 - Touquet

2.55 - Time To Bite

3.25 - Saligo Bay

3.55 - War Lord

4.25 - Davidoc

4.55 - Prime Pretender

5.30 - Bella Cavalla