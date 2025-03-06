Watch as Rob Cross hits second nine-darter of the night in Brighton

Home favourite Rob Cross fell victim to the nine dart curse, as he became the second man to lose despite pulling off a moment of magic at the Brighton Centre.

Cross, formerly of Hastings, was beaten by Nathan Aspinall in the semi-final on night five of the Premier League in Brighton.

He earlier saw off Premier League leader and world number one Luke Humphries in the quarter final. Humphries had hit a rare nine-dart finish to take a 2-0 lead, which sent spectators wild at the Brighton Centre.

Cross then managed the same feat in the semi-final but, like Humphries, could not see out the win.

It was very misfortunate for Cross who was exceptional against Aspinall, averaging 106.91 and he hit four 180s.

Aspinall averaged 96.49 and hit two maximums but he had the edge in the crucial moments – with six doubles out of 11 ultimately proving the difference.

Speaking on his return to East Sussex, the multiple major winner Cross said: “It's obviously only really an hour back from where I used to live and I always love coming to Brighton because I have so many friends trying to get tickets here, so they'll be in there tomorrow night.

“It's just a special venue, I suppose. I really do enjoy this evening.”

