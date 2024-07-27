WATCH Goodwood boss Adam Waterworth on the challenges – and the joys – of staging Glorious
We spoke to Waterworth, managing director of Goodwood’s events division, to look ahead to the week and hear how the racecourse is faring in an inceasingly competitive industry.
He predicts the 10th Qatar Goodwood Festival will be one to savour with the likes of Rosallion, Kyprios and Asfoora all due to come to bid for big-race glory – but says they’re not expecting to break any attendance figures, and if numbers remain stable, they’ll be happy.
Waterworth talks about the hot competition within the world of racing to attract the best horses and also looks back on 14 years at the racecourse in which he has seen stars like Frankel, Stradivarius and Battaash light up the South Downs.
He also talks about the success of the Magnolia Cup, the race for amateur ladies race, which was frowned upon by some parts of the racing world when it was launched but has thrown up some inspiring stories and, in just over a decade, has raised well over £2m for charity.
See Adam Waterworth’s full interview in the video player above. Stick with sussexworld.co.uk/sport and the Observer app – and the Chichester Obsever – for full coverage of the week.
