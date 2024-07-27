Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staging top-level racing festivals is not getting any easier. But Adam Waterworth is determined that despite the challenges facing horse racing, Goodwood will show in the coming week it can still put on an equine show to thrill race-goers.

We spoke to Waterworth, managing director of Goodwood’s events division, to look ahead to the week and hear how the racecourse is faring in an inceasingly competitive industry.

He predicts the 10th Qatar Goodwood Festival will be one to savour with the likes of Rosallion, Kyprios and Asfoora all due to come to bid for big-race glory – but says they’re not expecting to break any attendance figures, and if numbers remain stable, they’ll be happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Waterworth talks about the hot competition within the world of racing to attract the best horses and also looks back on 14 years at the racecourse in which he has seen stars like Frankel, Stradivarius and Battaash light up the South Downs.

Adam Waterworth, MD of Goodwood's events division | Picture: Malcolm Wells

He also talks about the success of the Magnolia Cup, the race for amateur ladies race, which was frowned upon by some parts of the racing world when it was launched but has thrown up some inspiring stories and, in just over a decade, has raised well over £2m for charity.