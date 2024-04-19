Watch out for a Mister and a Lady at Fontwell Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The racing begins at 1:30pm, with fans able to enjoy the afternoon’s racing up until the final contest at 4:05pm.

The action gets under way with Bet 10 Get 10 At Yeeehaaa.bet Maiden Hurdle, which is a GBB Race to be run over a 2m 3f course. Local trainer Gary Moore will have the likely frontrunner, with All Authorized having placed well this spring, including over a 2m ½f trip at this course on March 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Up next, at 2pm, is the Follow Us On X At yeeehaaabet Handicap Chase (Class 4), which sees the field take to a 2m 5½f course. Leading the field are likely to be Joe Cotton and Dreaming Blue, with both having won on their last outing at the end of March, although the latter’s form winning at this course sets him apart.

They race at Fontwell on Friday afternoon | Picture: Clive Bennett

At 2:30pm, the Class 5 Yeeehaaa.Bet Handicap Hurdle sees a wide open field take to a 2m 1½f course. Macari is the likely favourite, with a win over a similar trip at Plumpton on April 1 a reward for improved form so far this spring.

At 3pm, is the Download The Yeeehaaa.Bet App Handicap Hurdle (Class 4) which will be run over a 2m 3f trip. In this handicap, there is a broad scope for betting but Kansas Du Berlais could attract some smart money having continued to improve with a second placed finish at Huntingdon last month on similarly good to soft ground.

The penultimate race of the day at 3:30pm is the Yeeehaaa.Bet Handicap Chase (Class 5), with Mister Murchan one to watch at a slightly lower mark than when finishing second here on heavy ground last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, the 4:05 race sees the Class 5 Best Odds Guaranteed At Yeeehaaa.Bet Mares' Novices' Limited Handicap Hurdle, with nine runners expected to finish the day’s racing. Lady Caro makes a hudling debut for Emma Lavelle here, after over two months without a run following two solid hurdles runs earlier in the winer.

Selections - odds courtesy of Betway:

Odds correct at time of publication

13:30: All Authorized - 7/4

14:00: Dreaming Blue - 2/1

14:30: Macari - 4/1 (NAP)

15:00: Kansas Du Berlais - 4/1

15:30: Mister Murchan - 3/1