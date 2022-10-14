WATCH Story of Sussex jockey set to take centre stage with Baaeed at Champions' Day
Sussex-based jockey Jim Crowley is set to have the biggest ride of the day at Champions’ Day at Ascot on Saturday – the high-profile finale to the flat racing season.
Baaeed, the best horse on turf, looks to end his career unbeaten in the QIPCO British Champions Stakes. Pulborough-based Crowley has ridden Baaeed on eight of his ten wins and is hoping to take Baaeed’s tally to 11 in front of the crowds at Ascot.
In celebration of their fantastic partnership, QIPCO British Champions Series created a video interview (see in the video player above) with the jockey, who is well-known for his big-race wins at Goodwood and many other top-class contests elsewhere.