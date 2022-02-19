We are sailing: Worthing club reports post-Covid membership boost

Founded in 1957 the club is a not-for-profit community amateur club whose main purpose is to promote sailing to the community. The club welcomes new members of all abilities and walks of life, from complete beginners to national champions.

Membership has benefits including free tuition, racing, a place to store your boat, social events and full use of club facilities.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan England, the club’s commodore, said: “Our leadership team has worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to keep the club operational as much as possible, when social distancing rules have allowed, providing a much needed distraction from the “Covid blues” for our community.

Off to sea - Worthing Sailing Club members hit the waves

“We’ve seen more than a 20 per cent uplift in membership in 2021 compared to 2020, most of the growth coming from young families joining with their children and learning to sail with us from scratch.

“There has also been a significant uplift in other watersport memberships including stand-up paddleboarding, sea kayaking and sea swimming.”

The Royal Yachting Association (RYA) says the number of sailing club members in England is back up to pre-pandemic levels with over 255,000 people in England members of sailing clubs and 34,000 joining in 2021 alone.