'We have a golden generation of athletes coming through' - Collyer's netball teams enjoy success at Tudor Derby

Collyer’s Women’s Netball teams have been competing in the ‘Tudor Derby’ against Christ’s Hospital this week.

Collyer’s 1’s won 30-21, while the 2’s narrowly lost 11-10, in a thrilling encounter. The fixture against Christ’s Hospital is one of the classic sporting derbies.

Collyer’s Head of Sport, John Burroughs, explained: “The fixture is known colloquially by many as the “Tudor Derby” as both institutions were founded in the Tudor period. Collyer’s in 1532 and Christ’s hospital in 1552.

“Today’s matchups lived up to the historical hype; thrilling encounters played in a sporting spirit by quality athletes on both sides.”

Collyer's Netball 1s

Collyer’s Netball Coach Michelle Peckham, widely regarded as one of the region’s best, said: “The 2s we were really catching up in a nail-biting finish. It was a strong performance from the team.”

“The 1s win was a fantastic result, well deserved. The girls just did not stop playing right up until the end. It was relentless. We have a very strong squad with a great atmosphere.”

Horsham 2s player of the match was awarded to Oumie Chan, while the 1s player of the match was a joint award, picked up by Grace Godfrey and Imogen May.

Oumie Chan said: “We played well, but you win some, you lose some!”

Collyer's Netball 2s

Fellow 2s player Alaina Moodley said: “We were really coming back in the final quarter, after close early exchanges.”

Grace Godfrey said: “The 1s were missing a few star players, but we toughed it out and in the key moments showed indefatigable intensity.”

Imogen May said: “The game really encapsulated what our team is all about. High on skill. High on energy.”

Eloise Bromfield said: “We are very happy. It was close at the start, but we really picked up in the second half.”

Vicky Azeke-Omokaro said: “We never stopped playing heads-up netball and thinking as a group, which was really positive.”

Collyer’s Deputy Principal, Steve Martell said: “Both Collyer’s and Christ’s Hospital teams acquitted themselves brilliantly.

