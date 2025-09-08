Weekend action for Lewes Wanderers

Ben Gregory continued his impressive progress in time-trials in an East Sussex Cyclists Association 10-mile event.

A stiff southerly breeze on an otherwise beautiful morning may have negatively affected times, but not Ben’s, as he sliced a further 15 seconds off his personal best to reduce it to just nine seconds outside of 25 minutes.

In doing so he claimed 9th from 13th overall and third step on the road-bike podium, one place down from his clubmate Neil Edwards (24:53). Had Peter Baker not been sidelined by a wrist injury having been knocked off his bike earlier in the week then Lewes would surely have claimed the team prize.

The opening Round of the Challenge Tyres London & South East Cyclo-Cross League was promoted by VC Jubilee and incorporated Round 1 of the Aeight Bike Co Sussex League. Half-a-dozen Lewes Wanderers made the trip to Stanmer Park, Brighton to test their legs, lungs and bike-handling skills.

Darren Haynes - picture by Nicola Hale

The last race of the morning was for men under 50 where Ryan Machin (racing for Destination Bike RT) lined up in 19th place on the grid and Daniel Selmes (Hastings & St Leonards CC) on the back row. Ryan put in a dynamic start to catapult forward to 8th place at the end of the first of seven laps. Three riders got back past him on the second circuit, but he pumped in a series of consistently quick laps to finish in a fine 12th place.

Daniel rose to 38th from 43 starters on the opening circuit, but he too dropped three places the next time around and he met the chequered flag in 41st place, one lap down on the winner.

Twenty-seven women lined up for the following race, with Georgina Wise (Destination Bike RT) in 9th spot. She dropped a place overall on the opening lap, but held second place in the under-40 age group; a position she held as the flag dropped after half-a-dozen laps.

In the race for men over 50 Dan Street lined up 9th on the grid, Darren Haynes 27th and Stephen Burgess 48th in a field of fifty-five. Dan made his trademark rocket start to improve to 6th on the first of seven laps. He was relegated to 8th next time around as he began a race-long tussle that saw him rise back to 7th, be relegated down to 10th, but fight back to 9th on the line.

Darren made arguably an even better start as he promoted himself to 17th on the inaugural circuit, a place he successfully defended on the next tour. Matters took a downturn on the third lap as he crashed, suffered a bent derailleur and was demoted eight places. He gained one of those back on lap four, but had to stop again to adjust his malfunctioning gears and finished one lap down in 25th.

Stephen Burgess was the only man over 70 to compete, but you can only beat who else turns up and he finished ahead of four men much younger than him, with one non-finisher from the fifty-five starters.