Weekend of triumph: Hailsham Harriers celebrate graduates and athletes

At Seaford Beach Parkrun on Saturday, Hailsham Harriers celebrated the success of their 2025 Couch to 5K programme as club members joined six recruits running their first 5k distance.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a perfect morning by the sea for the celebrations with sunshine, blue skies and a cool breeze.

Hailsham’s run leaders Julie Lewis-Clements, Mark Pope and Michelle Hollands together with members Lord Norman Harris and Darren Gillett have enjoyed guiding, coaching and encouraging their recruits over the past nine weeks which has involved setting fun challenges and tasks on Monday evenings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The celebrations finished with coffee and cake on the beach with each recruit presented with a medal and a huge cheers from team Hailsham. Sadly, one recruit couldn’t make the final 5k but has successfully completed the programme.

Couch to 5K graduates and run leaders at Seaford Beach Parkrun

While Hailsham were celebrating at Seaford Beach, one of the club’s members, Sarah Day, began her first taste of ultra marathons as she took part in the ‘Run to the Sea 50k, starting at Christ’s Hospital, Horsham and finishing at Hove Lawns, Brighton.

She said: ‘I’m extremely proud of myself: 5 hours 41 minutes 41 seconds, I finished 5th female overall and 30th out of 444 runners. It was hot! I will take this as a massive success and enjoy this incredible moment.”

Continuing another weekend of Hailsham performances, on Sunday Jo Davis and Men’s Captain Carl Barton headed back to the coast to run the Seaford 10k, where Jo ran a sensational personal best, breaking the sub-60-minute barrier to finish in 59:45, 20 minutes quicker than her time last year. Carl Barton flew round in 41:31 finishing in 29th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The out and back route starts and finishes on the prom beside Seaford’s Martello Tower and runners enjoyed warm conditions with a cool sea breeze.

Hailsham Harriers, race ready at the Horsham 10k

A total of 23 Harriers basked in the sunshine at the Horsham 10k, race two in the Sussex Grand Prix League of 12 races held between February and November where Sussex clubs compete against each for individual and team prizes.

Despite the tropical conditions with the start time at 11am, Hailsham stormed to victory with Chris Doherty winning the race, while Harriers ladies Claire Keith and Audrey Haddon finished 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Claire Keith and Lady Frances Delves achieved first place in their age categories with many Harriers running course personal bests on this multi-terrain route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full results for Hailsham: Chris Doherty 35:38, Claire Keith 43:15, Oli Paterson 43:56, Audrey Haddon 45:28, Graham Woolley 45:39, Tom Price 47:35, Simon Haddon 48:15, Graham Purdye 48:24, Ladies Captain Helen O’Sullivan 48:32, Vinny Thrower 50:16, Belinda Cramp 50:31, Steph Bassett 50:43, Club Chairman Andy Ruffell 51:16, Andrew Moore 52:21, Claire Shilling 52:20, Arthur Collins 54:02, Frances Delves 59:16, Victoria Little 59:48, Ros Daintree 1:00:06, Gary Smith 1:00:40, Ian Cant 1:03:48 and Roberto Proietti 1:24:23

Hailsham Harrier Sarah Day, completes her first ultra marathon

The next race in the Sussex Grand Prix league will be the Rye 10 mile race this Sunday (May 18). Hailsham Harriers will also have plenty of runners taking part and supporting the fabulous 2025 Hailsham Community Run taking place on the same day and wish the event organisers and all involved a wonderful day.