Welsh Open success for Sussex potter Robertson

The Bexhill potter won two matches at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, in addition to one at the qualifiers a fortnight previously, before bowing out at the hands of world number three Judd Trump.

Having scraped past Peter Devlin 4-3 in the qualifiers, Robertson prevailed by the same score against Welsh cueman Jamie Jones in his opening match at the venue stage.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world number 28 put together a 56 break in the decider - his second half-century of the match following an 84 in frame three - to edge out 40th-ranked Jones.

Jimmy Robertson had a good run at the Welsh Open

Robertson then won the last three frames to see off Irish veteran Fergal O'Brien 4-2 with top runs of 98 and 79.

But his progress was halted by a 4-1 loss against eventual runner-up Trump, who fashioned two century breaks and a half-century. Robertson's best effort was a 63 in frame three.

Having come dangerously close to losing his place on the circuit last season, Robertson has now reached two semi-finals, a quarter-final and twice got to the last 16 this term.

The 35-year-old, who won the European Masters in 2018, was back at the table in the Turkish Masters this week.

Meanwhile, St Leonards-based Mark Davis lost 4-1 to 31st-ranked Matthew Selt in his first match in Newport having beaten Alfie Burden 4-3 in the qualifiers.