The National Football League (NFL) Flag Football programme aims to use flag football to introduce young people to NFL American Football and inspire the next generation of players. And it’s coming to a West Sussex school next week (May 23).

The programme also teaches the NFL values of respect, resilience, responsibility and integrity as well as the importance of leading healthy, active lifestyles including physical activity and emotional wellbeing.

The NFL Flag Football curriculum is designed to be used in key stage two and three. Lessons include a combination of individual, small and large group skill development activities and give opportunities for applying and demonstrating these skills in small-side and conditioned versions of flag football games. The programme of activities helps pupils to meet the physical education aims of the current national curriculum for PE.

It can help pupils: develop competence to excel in a broad range of physical activities; engage in competitive sports; be physically active for sustained periods of time; lead healthy, active lives.

Windlesham House School hosts the Sussex NFL Flag tournament on Tuesday, May 23

Flag Football is a non-contact (five-a-side), modified version of the contact 11-a-side version of American Football that can be played by all children. It is an invasion game: players, wearing flag belts, invade each other’s space to score touchdowns and make conversions. Unlike the contact 11-a-side version, kicking, tackling and blocking are not permitted. Instead of tackling, an opposing player pulls the player’s flag which brings the attack to an end.

Windlesham House School (NFL hub for the south-east), which is between Washington and Findon, is excited to be hosting the Sussex NFL Flag tournament which is being held on Tuesday 23 May - kick off at 11am.

There will be awards and a trophy for the winners. The boys and girls taking part are really excited as the winning team from each group will be able to play for a place in the national tournament in Loughborough.

Last year’s national tournament winners from Little Ealing Primary School were treated to a fantastic trip to Las Vegas to play in the Las Vegas Raiders stadium.