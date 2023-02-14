West Chiltington’s England hockey hero Maddie Hinch has been named UK women’s player of the year by the Hockey Writers’ Club.

The HC Tilburg HC player – along with Holcombe's Nick Bandurak – were picked out by the HWC as 2022’s top stars of the sport.

The award was announced at the Hockey Writers’ Club (HWC) Annual Awards Presentation Lunch at the Royal Thames Yacht Club, Knightsbridge. Next year will mark its 40th anniversary of the prestigious award.

Hinch, 34, won the HWC women’s player of the year award for the fourth time, having triumphed in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

Maddie Hinch saves a penalty v New Zealand at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

In the vote by HWC members she finished just ahead of fellow internationals Wimbledon’s Fiona Crackles and East Grinstead’s Tess Howard.

A fourth success takes her ahead of two three-time winners of the award.

Hinch, unable to collect her award due to her Dutch league commitments, said: "It is an immense honour and privilege to once again receive this prestigious award. The past year was a huge one for myself and my teammates... made particularly special with England winning an historic gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. A day I will never forget.

“I can think of numerous standout individual performances so receiving this award is a significant accomplishment for me and I’m grateful for the recognition.