What a comeback for Billingshurst bowlers

Billingshurst 45, Southwick 83

Billingshurst Bowlers welcomed a very strong team from Southwick, which included County and National players for the return home fixture.

Vice-Captain, Alan Knight gave a very warm welcome to the visitors, on an even warmer afternoon, with a clear blue sky and bright sunshine.

After five ends the sun was certainly shining on the away side who had a six-shot advantage – at tea at the halfway point, however the home team found their form and as the players left the green for refreshments the scores were level.

Billingshurst at home against Southwick.

But after the break it was the home side that started to wilt and as the ends passed by succumbed to a 28-shot defeat.

Billingshurst 70, Midhurst 58

In lawn bowls there is a term regularly used "It all changes after tea", well it fits this game perfectly.

Under cloudy skies and a very stiff breeze the Billingshurst bowlers welcomed Midhurst to their green for the return fixture.

Billingshurst had won away from home earlier in the season by 12 shots and were looking to do the double. This looked very doubtful as the visitors quickly established a lead of nine shots, which had increased to 16 by the halfway mark, refreshments and a rethink was certainly needed by the home team.

By the 15th end, things had started to turn around and the deficit was down to just five shots.

Scoring 21 shots against just four over the last three ends, Billingshurst won by 12 shots.