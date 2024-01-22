Why Brighton and Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom’s Cheltenham Festival prospects are mixed

Connections of Energumene, the racehorse owned by Brighton & Hove Albion supremo Tony Bloom, are confident that a patient approach to his recovery will see return at his best next season.

Willie Mullins’ dual Champion Chase hero was imperious when defending his two-mile crown at the Cheltenham Festival last March, but has been denied the opportunity to bid for a hat-trick having suffered an injury which has ruled him out of the current campaign.

The horse is unlikely to be seen on track again until the 2024-25 season, as the Closutton team seek to give their high-class operator as much time as possible to recover from his setback, something seen as key to Energumene returning in the form of old.

“He’s recovering well,” Bloom’s racing manager, Sean Graham, told Racing TV.

Paul Townend and Energumene - owned by Tony Bloom - after victory in The William Hill Champion Chase at Punchestown Racecourse last April (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

“It was an injury that needed a little bit of time and he’s doing well and is recovering. The signs are good, but you never can tell so we will have to wait and see. The vets are very happy with him so fingers crossed.

“It was a case of if we can’t go to Cheltenham then we give him the whole of the season off and give him plenty of time to recover for next year.

“The way we are talking at the minute we will be giving him as plenty of time to recover as we possibly can. It’s not a career-threatening injury and it is just a case of us being patient. Tony is very patient and he will give him as much time as the horse needs.”

Bloom also owns exciting prospect Bunting, who heads to Leopardstown next month for the Dublin Racing Festival and if all goes well then roads will lead to Cheltenham for Bunting and the Triumph Hurdle.

Graham added: "He's a horse for the future and has only had two races. Expecting him to go and win a Grade One on his third-ever race on the track is a big expectation, but we will see what happens."Cheltenham Festival - Triumph Hurdle odds (via Betway)

