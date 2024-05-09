Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Horsham Rugby Club’s role as a ‘nursery’ for female international talent was demonstrated when three homegrown players made their full debuts in the England v Wales Women's Under-20 rugby international at Bristol's Shaftesbury Park.

England ran out convincing 45-5 winners over Wales with Katie Shillaker scoring a hat-trick of tries.

She was joined on the field by former Horsham teammates Jessie Spurrier for England and Freya Bell for Wales.

They all now play their club rugby for Harlequins.

Katie Shillaker, Freya Bell and Jessie Spurrier | Picture submitted

Remarkably they would have been joined by a fourth former Horsham player, England's Grace Clifford, but for injury. She now plays her club rugby for Loughborough Lightning.

Shillaker started playing her rugby at Horsham as an Under 12, while Spurrier and Bell started later as Under 15's.

A proud Horsham Rugby Club chairman, Richard Ordidge, said: "We are all immensely proud at the club of what these girls have achieved and we wish them well in their future rugby careers.

"It just goes to show that the fulfillment of the dreams of our young players playing for their country is within reach."