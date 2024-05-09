Why England v Wales rugby clash is source of pride for Horsham RFC
and live on Freeview channel 276
England ran out convincing 45-5 winners over Wales with Katie Shillaker scoring a hat-trick of tries.
She was joined on the field by former Horsham teammates Jessie Spurrier for England and Freya Bell for Wales.
They all now play their club rugby for Harlequins.
Remarkably they would have been joined by a fourth former Horsham player, England's Grace Clifford, but for injury. She now plays her club rugby for Loughborough Lightning.
Shillaker started playing her rugby at Horsham as an Under 12, while Spurrier and Bell started later as Under 15's.
A proud Horsham Rugby Club chairman, Richard Ordidge, said: "We are all immensely proud at the club of what these girls have achieved and we wish them well in their future rugby careers.
"It just goes to show that the fulfillment of the dreams of our young players playing for their country is within reach."
Horsham's conveyor belt of talent continues with Scarlet Down recently selected for the Scotland Under-18 Women's Squad."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.