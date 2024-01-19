Haywards Heath RFC broke ground at Whitemans Green on Saturday for the much-anticipated new multi-sports clubhouse that looks set to be ready by autumn this year.

The dig was led by the HHRFC girls squad, their captain Kaddie Camarra and the 1st XV captain Wilf Bridges, who will all benefit considerably from the new facilities.

The old clubhouse was full for lunch to mark presentation to the girls’ squads of U12s and U14s of polo shirts and robes, the latter provided with the support of Freshmills and Edwards.

Nearly £2m has already ben raised to build the new clubhouse, a fundraising effort that includes the continued support and generosity of local business partners Adelphi, Pets Corner and Kalimex, plus recent much appreciated financial support from Ansty and Staplefield Parish Council.

Haywards Heath RFC girls and 1st XV captain Wilf Bridges break ground for new clubhouse at Whitemans Green | Picture supplied by club

The club continues to work tirelessly towards its ultimate target with a new community crowdfunder campaign. Heath have secured match funding from the Aviva Community Fund for every individual donation totalling a maximum £50,000, plus an overall match contribution from Sport England if certain fundraising targets are achieved before March 2024 .