Why it’s a groundbreaking time at Haywards Heath Rugby Club
and live on Freeview channel 276
The dig was led by the HHRFC girls squad, their captain Kaddie Camarra and the 1st XV captain Wilf Bridges, who will all benefit considerably from the new facilities.
The old clubhouse was full for lunch to mark presentation to the girls’ squads of U12s and U14s of polo shirts and robes, the latter provided with the support of Freshmills and Edwards.
Nearly £2m has already ben raised to build the new clubhouse, a fundraising effort that includes the continued support and generosity of local business partners Adelphi, Pets Corner and Kalimex, plus recent much appreciated financial support from Ansty and Staplefield Parish Council.
The club continues to work tirelessly towards its ultimate target with a new community crowdfunder campaign. Heath have secured match funding from the Aviva Community Fund for every individual donation totalling a maximum £50,000, plus an overall match contribution from Sport England if certain fundraising targets are achieved before March 2024 .
If the £50,000 crowdfunder target is reached with over 100 donations this will translate into £107,500 for the Clubhouse Fund. The club are grateful for any donations - to find out more and donate any sum up to £250 visit the crowdfunder page - www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/hhrfc-clubhouse-project