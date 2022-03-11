Why next week's Hastings Half Marathon marks end of era

He has announced his retirement from the position after an incredible 38 years overseeing the popular race.

Being a member of the organising club Hastings Lions Club, Hardwick has not received any remuneration for his services over the years.

Eric Hardwick has overseen the Hastings Half for 38 years

Since founding the event and taking two years of toil to get it off the ground, he will have completed all 38 years as race director – half his life.

He is thought to be the longest serving road race director in the world, outside the USA.

The race will continue to be organised by The Lions Club of Hastings for the community, but Nice Works, who specialise in organising events, will take over his duties.

He said: “It is hoped the event will go from strength to strength with the new management team,and continue to provide an event for runners to raise monies for their own special charities and needy causes.”

Meanwhile plans are coming together well for this year’s race.

The full race programme, containing names of entrants, features, history and race information, will be available online for the first time via www.hastings-half.co.uk

Entries are stil coming in very fast for the main half marathon, but organisers have reached their limit for the mini run of 250 entrants.