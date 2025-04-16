Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Irish super trainer Willie Mullins looks set for a very rare outing to Sussex on Easter Sunday as he continues his assault on retaining the British Champion Trainer title.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mullins is just a few hundred pounds behind main rival Dan Skelton in the standings after an epic couple of weeks, which saw him land a 1-2-3-5 in the Grand National at Aintree and then bag another 1-2 in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr last weekend to majorly close the gap on Skelton.

Skelton was a shoo-in for his first title before Mullins pitched up at Aintree with his army and brought it even closer north of the border.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That battalion now looks set to head to Plumpton for its Easter Sunday card, which includes the £75,000 Sussex Champion Hurdle, at a track where the Irishman has sent just one runner previously. Read below for a rundown of Mullins' runners at Plumpton this weekend courtesy of Punters Lounge, who offer the latest horse racing betting. Mullins' entries for the feature race of the day at 4.05 include County Hurdle winner Kargese and third place in that race Absurde, who also has two spins in the Melbourne Cup under his belt and is a very high-class operator. Daddy Long Legs, Sir Gerhard, Stormbreaker, Lot Of Joy and Tounsivator also hold entries in the Champion Hurdle for Team Mullins. Kimi De Mai holds an entry in the opening race of Sunday's card (1.50), Paggane could pitch up in the handicap chase at 3.30 and Mullins could have two runners in the closing handicap hurdle at 5.15.

Willie Mullins (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Mullins' assistant trainer David Casey has been speaking of the team's chances at Plumpton this weekend where his yard and the Skelton team will be locking horns once again, with Irish interest strong in Sussex on Easter Sunday.

Casey, speaking to BoyleSports, said: "I know Willie’s system and the way he wants things and the way he wants them trained. If a horse wins one week, he is not going to run it again in a week’s time. So, I can use my own head, and plan away, looking at a race three weeks or a month down the road and see if it suits a particular horse. We are always planning a month or six weeks ahead.

"I have been doing it so long I know a month down the road what races will suit what horses. Some have to wait a bit longer. For the very good horses their programme is set out well ahead because there are only so many races they can run in. With the others you look at the distance between the races, and look ahead to see what races are available and work back from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I expect Dan [Skelton] to have a lot of winners during the next week or so. We will run a lot in Cheltenham on Wednesday and Thursday. But there are some races we are not qualified for, the series races that have been run during the year.

"Dan could very likely win a few of those and as well win the races we are in too. I expect Dan to put more money on the board. But we have a few chances at Plumpton at the weekend."