Calling all racing fans! One of the highlights of the Flat racing season is here as the Qatar Goodwood Festival gets under way - and you could be there courtesy of Racing TV.

Racing TV is offering readers of Sussexworld the chance to win two pairs of tickets to the final day of Glorious Goodwood, this Saturday, August 5, in the Lennox Enclosure.

Racing TV is Britain and Ireland's premier horse racing TV channel, offering unrivalled live coverage from 35 British racecourses and 26 Irish racecourses.

Saturday is the finale of the five-day extravaganza at Goodwood, which takes in Group 1 races across the week including the Sussex Stakes and the Nassau Stakes – as well as rounding off on Saturday – the day you could be there – with the Coral Stewards’ Cup and plenty of other top-notch races.

Connor Beasley riding Commanche Falls (L, yellow/black) win the Stewards' Cup at the Qatar Goodwood Festival in 2021 (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

It is also likely to be the final time legendary jockey Frankie Dettori will appear at Goodwood as the Italian maestro will be retiring from the sport at the end of the Flat racing season.

The lucky winner will be chosen at random from all entries received and win the fantastic prize.

By the deadline of 10pm on Wednesday, August 2, just tell us the name of the Italian jockey retiring this year after a famous flat racing career – and send your name, contact number(s) and email address by email to [email protected] with the subject line GOODWOOD TICKET COMP to be in with a chance to win. It really is that simple!

