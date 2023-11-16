Winning a double on the greens at Horsham Golf
It should have been a Fourball Better Ball competition for the Tuesday Seniors playing for the Tony Laker Trophy, held each November.
More than forty players set off, however by mid-morning the heavens opened and it was a race to get back to the clubhouse for a welcome hot drink.
This is one that had to be abandoned, cancelled and rescheduled for later in the month. The Wednesday Seniors players had better luck with the weather and although a bit soggy underfoot they managed to complete the competition.
This format is played in two teams of two and the best score of the pair counts towards the final total over eighteen holes. It does get more complicated when there are three players instead of four, the player without a partner designates one of the other team to provide the second score.
This proved very interesting when Rodney Gale, the designated player in one team of three, managed to come first and second after one of the other team had to leave the competition. The photo shows Rodney Gale and Will Pitt receiving their prizes from Howard Mannion, the Seniors’ Captain.
Will Pitt and Rodney Gale won with an excellent 46 points, Keith MacGregor with Rodney Gale as his designated scoring partner came in second on 39 points with 20 points on the back nine, narrowly beating Howard Mannion and Roger Smith who also got 39 points and came in third on countback with 19 points on the back nine.