In spite of having to dodge heavy thundery showers the qualifying members of the Witterings and District Bowls Club managed to complete their final matches over the weekend.

Mark white was the winner of the Victor Ludorum Trophy for the second year in succession after having to play three matches on Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday he won the Men’s Pairs with partner Peter McKenzie and Sunday he beat Debs Hogg in the 2 Wood, Ian Ford in the 2 Wood 100 up and

Witterings bowls president Fred Knotts and Mark White

Paul Chivers in the Championship which confirmed his winning position. A worthy Wittering Winner.

31 – Norfolk A 30 BML Div1

Allie Mill, Paul Chivers, Julie Mulligan won 18-15

Carole Tuffin, Anne May, Eric Shoyer lost 13-15

A very close game with the Witterings only winning by 1 shot overall. Witterings 4 points, Norfolk 2 points.

Witterings 31- Pagham 27 BML Div2

Will Stefanou, Doug Holden, Chris Bruce (s) won 20 -12

Helen Mason, Graham Mason, Bryan Smethurst (s) lost 11-15

Witterings 40 – NorfolkB 39 BML Div1

Allie Mill, Anne May, Kevin Gibbs won 24-16

Tom O'Donnell, Paul Chivers, Carole Tuffin lost 16-23

The last BML Division 1 game of the season was very close with the Witterings only winning by 1 shot overall.

Witterings 4 points Norfolk B 2 points.

Witterings 14 – Norfolk B 20 Frindly

Dave Shaw, Graham Kiddle, David Gibbons lost 14-20