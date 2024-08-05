Witterings bowls wins County Championship
Witterings 47, Sutton 46 Friendly
Bryan Smethurst, Chris Bruce, Ian Harper (s) lost 13-16
Dave Buckton, Kevin Gibbs, Allie Mill (s) won 16-13
Kate Cramp,Dave Shaw, Dave Mill (s) won 18-17
Really close matches on all rinks with Witterings winning
by just one shot over all.
Witterings 32, Crablands Red 31 GS&M League
Allie Mill, Maureen Mulligan, Chris Bruce, Julie Mulligan (s) lost 13-19
Sheila Currell, Val Hooker, Anne May, Carole Tuffin (s) won 19-12
Overall, 4 points to the Witterings. Another great team effort by all playing on an extremely hot day. Well done to both teams.
Witterings 8, Crablands 20 Friendly
Jean Tadd, Bryony Jessiman, Margaret Bowell (s) lost 8-20
A great effort by the Witterings ladies and well done to Jean on her first match for the Witterings.
Witterings 35, Pulborough 30 BML Div1
Tom O’Donnell, Fred Knotts, Allie Mill (s) won 22-18
Paul Chivers, David Gibbons, Julie Mulligan (s) won 13-12
Overallo 6 points to Witterings.
Witterings 34, Emsworth 51 Friendly
Bryony Jessiman, Val Hooker, Maureen Mulligan (s) lost 4-27
Sandy Paton, Margaret Bowell, Anne May (s) won 18-9
Jean Tadd,Sheila Currell, Allie Mill (s) lost 12-15
Witterings 44, Maltravers 22 GS&M League
Allie Mill, Mauren Mulligan, Julie Mulligan, Debs Hodd (s)won 26-7
Diane Leach, Carole Tuffin, Chris Bruce, Ros Hanbury (s) won 18-15
Overall 6 points to the Witterings.
Another great team effort
