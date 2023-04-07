Edit Account-Sign Out
World Cup trip to Turkey in store for Sussex archer Pitman

Shoreham star Bryony Pitman is in an impressive squad of 11 GB archers named ahead of the start of the first stage of the 2023 Hyundai Archery World Cup, which will take place in Antalya, Turkey this month.

By Steve Bone
Published 7th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST

Held annually, the revered Hyundai Archery World Cup brings together the best archers from across the globe to compete both individually and as teams throughout its four stages, with archers seeking to earn a place at September’s World Cup final in Mexico.

Having topped the medal table and achieving four impressive medals at 2022’s first stage, Great Britain’s archers will once again be looking to secure success in Antalya across both the recurve and compound disciplines.

Those competing for Great Britain in Antalya include:

Bryony Pitman, Jaspreet Sagoo and Penny Healey Picture: World ArcheryBryony Pitman, Jaspreet Sagoo and Penny Healey Picture: World Archery
Bryony Pitman, Jaspreet Sagoo and Penny Healey Picture: World Archery

Compound Women: Ella Gibson, Gloucestershire (Current World Number One Women’s Compound); Isabelle Carpenter, West Yorkshire; Grace Chappell, Gloucestershire.

Recurve Women: Bryony Pitman, Shoreham (Current World No2 Women’s Recurve); Penny Healey, Shropshire; Jaspreet Sagoo, Cambridgeshire; Sarah Bettles, Essex

Recurve Men: Monty Orton, Staffordshire; James Woodgate, Surrey; Alex Wise, Newcastle; Tom Hall, Warwickshire.

Following the squad’s announcement, Compound Programme Manager Jon Nott said: “I am very excited for our team to be on the World Cup trail for 2023.

"We very much believe that we can back up the success of 2022, and that our women’s team will be in the mix for medals all season.

"Antalya will be exciting as always to see how our preparations are going ahead of July’s World Championships.”

Pitman said, “I’m really excited to be heading back out to Antalya for the World Cup.

"We have a strong team and we’ve worked really hard this winter. It would be great to build on the success we had there last year.”

For more information on Archery GB and its performance teams, please visit archerygb.org

Check out more local and county-wide sport at our website – sussexworld.co.uk/sport

