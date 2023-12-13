Rob Cross said it would 'mean everything' to win a second world title as he and fellow East Sussex-based player Ritchie Edhouse get set for darts' flagship event.

The world number eight will be aiming to repeat his fairytale triumph of six years ago when he lines up in the 2023/24 Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London.

Back then Cross lifted the coveted Sid Waddell Trophy on his debut in the tournament after producing an outstanding display to see off the great Phil Taylor in the final.

Since then, however, the 33-year-old has gone out in the last 16 on three occasions, including each of the last two years, and fallen at the first hurdle twice.

Flashback to 2018 and Rob Cross poses with the Sid Waddell Trophy after winning the PDC World Darts Championship final against Phil Taylor at Alexandra Palace (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

But he enters this year's event off the back of winning four Professional Darts Corporation titles in 2023 and reaching the final at the Grand Slam of Darts last month.

Cross said: "For me to win it again, I couldn't put it into words - it's that big. After winning it before, to lift it again would just mean everything really.

"This is the tournament when people look back and say 'how many World Championships did this guy win?' It would mean everything for me."

Cross will begin his quest for glory with a second-round match against Mario Vandenbogaerde or Thibault Tricole during the afternoon session next Thursday (December 21).

Edhouse, meanwhile, will be appearing on the Alexandra Palace stage for the fourth time in the last five years.

The 40-year-old was narrowly beaten in the first round 12 months ago having gone out in round two on his two previous appearances.

Edhouse, who reached the semi-finals of Players Championship 25 in October, will face Jeffrey de Graaf in round one on Tuesday afternoon (December 19).

Should the world number 56 win that match, he will take on 25th-ranked Jose de Sousa in the last 64 next Friday, again during the afternoon session.

Starting this Friday (Dec 15) and continuing until January 3, the Paddy Power World Darts Championship will see 96 of the game's top players battle it out for the £500,000 first prize.