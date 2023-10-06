Worthing A kick off season with perfect score

Worthing Table Tennis Club's A team started off their league season with a perfect 10-0 win against Woodlands D from Rustington last week.

Captain Sally Hughes led the team out with a 3-0 win against Keith Correll, followed by the clubs Head Coach seeing off Donna Hammond 3-0.

They were supported by team mate Harley Sinclair who gave his A team debut his all. He launched the evening with a matching 3-0 win against Grzegorz Sosna.

The evening continued as it had begun and with only the doubles going to 4 sets the A team look set to push for a 3rd consecutive league title

