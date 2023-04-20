Worthing head for play-off final after semi-final drama at Thunderdome

Worthing Thunder are in the play-off final – after one of the most dramatic matches seen by their fans for many a year.

Derby Trailblazers were the visitors to the Thunderdome in the semi-final of the post-season play-offs.

The sell out crowd were in for something special as both teams gave everything with eventually Thunder running out winners by 97-89. The game could have gone either way but Thunder kept their cool under extreme pressure from the Midlanders down the final stretch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first quarter saw Thunder press the Derby defence with seven treys in the first 10 minutes - three from Andre Arissol, two from Hafeez Abdul and one each from David Moya and Brendan Okoronkwo.

Worthing Thunder take on Derby Trailblazers in a play-off semi-fnial classic | Picture:Gary Robinson

Despite losing Ronald Blain with a serious injury Thunder gained the upper hand opening up a lead of 29-17 at the first break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second period saw Derby fight back tenaciously as the home team’s lead was whittled away.

The previously quiet Malcolm Smith began to find his range with 12 points in the quarter.

Thunder were restricted to 18 points in the period and at the halfway stage the lead was down to 47-41.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An even third period saw the gap between the teams narrow slightly at the final break to just five points.

Thunder were holding on as Derby threw everything at them in an increasingly physical game.

Okoronkwo had to go off as a Derby elbow caught him in the face leaving him bloodied and minus a tooth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thunder were two men down but they dug deep and with the scores at 72-67 it was going to be a dramatic final quarter.

The lead changed hands early on but then Derby’s Smith was awarded his fifth foul and was out the game.

Thunder pressed home the advantage with 25 points and the final score of 97-89 was a larger victory than had looked possible for most of the game.

The noise was deafening and the overjoyed crowd spilled on to the court at the final buzzer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad