Worthing Rugby pulls together to refurbish its stand & dedicate it to the memory of Charley McAdams

Worthing Rugby has been around for over 102 years and moved to its current location in Angmering in 1977. Since then, many improvements have been made to the club’s facilities and the grounds covering over 23 acres, are used by a large variety of sports and community activities. Rugby of course, with over 1000 members from age 4 to 100, male and female. But also football and hockey tournaments, a running club, community fun days, fireworks event, Judo club, a community business networking club and many other events for local communities

With this project, we plan to provide a safe, sheltered stand for supporters to sit and view matches for the various teams using the central pitch, including Worthing Raiders, Worthing Warriors, and a variety of senior, junior, and mini rugby teams, plus its use for many other sporting and community events. The current stand, which provides seating and protection from the weather for up to 140 people, has many broken seats, damaged metal struts which need replacing and is in serious need of some general tlc.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The GREAT news is that we are well on track to hit our initial target of £8000, but are hopeful to achieve our stretch target of £12,000, given all the various work needed. So please keep the donations coming as the commercial team at Worthing Rugby FC have ambitions to regenerate several parts of the ground to provide modern facilities for players and supporters alike.

WRFC broken seats | Picture: submitted

Today, our rugby teams across all levels provide benefits not only regarding sport and fitness, but also mental health and general wellbeing for those involved. It is a great facility that needs the support from local communities and businesses, without whom it cannot be maintained. Please provide whatever help you can to support this project, which is planned to be completed by the end of summer 2024, in readiness for the 2024-25 season.

To support the project, go to

www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/worthing-rugby-supporters-stand

Worthing Rugby FC: The Rugby Park, Roundstone Lane, BN16 4AX, Angmering, UK

Tel: 01903 784706