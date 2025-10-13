Worthing table tennis youngsters shine in unbeaten start to Youth British Clubs League

The Youth British Clubs League is the highlight of the junior table tennis season, with 90 of the best junior teams from across the country meeting in Derby – and Worthing Table Tennis Club were well represented.

This year the club had a boys’ team competing in the event, and with some new rules introduced this year the club ended up getting demoted and was competing in Division 9 at Draycott. The team of Oliver Jordan, John Le Fondre, Peter He and James Fryer were seeded forth in the division.

The weekend got off to a flying start with a 6-0 win over Birmingham Academy threes with Oliver, John and James all picking up braces.

Next up were the second seeded Woodford Wells twos, and Worthing come out as 5-1 winners – with two for Oliver and Peter and one for John.

The Worthing team with coach Matt Porterplaceholder image
The Worthing team with coach Matt Porter

The final match of Saturday was against Halton, who were favorites for the division. The Worthing boys paid no attention to this and came away as 6-0 winners with two wins each for John, Peter and James.

Sunday continued the winning ways with a 5-1 victory over London Academy fours before a crunch match with home side Draycott IV, who were sat in third place.

Feeling no pressure, the boys delivered a 6-0 win to end the weekend top of the table, unbeaten, with both Oliver and Peter going unbeaten individually.

The team are 2 points clear of Woodford Wells and six points clear of third placed Draycott, The next weekend of matches will be in February, with the team going to go for the title.

