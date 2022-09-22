Worthing Thunder beat Kestrels and Rebels to reach cup last eight

First up was a pool game against Solent Kestrels, who look much weaker than last year.

A lacklustre first half threatened to derail Thunder’s hopes and the home side looked keen on an upset. Solent led 16-14 then extended it to 40-34 by the halfway stage.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eventually Thunder came alive and had a lead of 66-51 at the third break. Outstanding third quarter performances from Andre Arrisol, Kemel Archer, Ronald Blain and the impressive David Moya put Thunder in a commanding position.

Hafeez Abdul has been starring for Thunder | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

The final period was all Thunder as Veron Eze and last season's MVP Hafiz Abdul helped round off a 89-67 win. Moya was outstanding with 8 rebounds, 11 assists, 9 steals and 7 points!

Thunder then went to Essex Rebels for another Kitking Trophy pool game on Sunday, knowing a win would see them into the last eight.

Thunder totally outplayed their rivals despite this being their second game in less than 24 hours.

Thunder started in determined fashion as Veron Eze, Ronald Blain and Kemel Archer scored at will for a 14-point lead .

The second period ended with Thunder leading 49-40. Andre Arrisol and David Moya shone then Ishmael Fontaine, Ty Tsanguru, Tom Ward and Naz Abu Ramadan took the final score to 89-71.