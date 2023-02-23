Worthing Thunder blaze a trail to win at Derby

Worthing Thunder recovered from a poor first quarter to notch a notable victory away to Derby Trailblazers.

Thist promised to be their toughest away trip of the season so far and it attracted an exceptionally large crowd.

Thunder were met by a vocal, hostile reception as they entered the court but knew a win could go a long way to securing the runners-up position for the season.

The match started with Thunder taking a four-point lead – but then Derby began to play as Thunder had feared, hitting the next 16 points to take a 12-point lead.

Worthing Thunder are in flying form | Picture: Gary Robinson

As the quarter moved on, the small band of Thunder supporters were fearing the worst. But the team had other ideas and dug in and held the home side to a 120point lead at the first break.

Down by 27-15 Thunder had stopped the rush of points that threatened to ruin the night before it had begun.

The second quarter saw Thunder come back into it with some tough defence and pinpoint shooting. Ronald Blain, Hafeez Abdul and the effervescent Orlan Jackman were strong at the back - all three heading towards double doubles.

Up front Andre Arrisol and Brendan Okeronkwo began to create problems for Derby.

The home side were not getting the treys and it looked like they had no Plan B – and it was now Thunder going for the jugular. They took the lead 45-44 just before the halfway break.

The third period saw Thunder overrun the home side, taking the period 36-17.

Getting more and more frustrated Derby resorted to fouls, 35 in the game with five players fouling out.

They were not happy with the officials, and not happy with being second best. Thunder ended the period up by 81-61.

Thunder, for a second consecutive week, cruised to victory. The final score of 96-82 could have been bigger but the Thunder team had done what was needed.

OJ, Hafeez and Ronald were outstanding for putting up the defence when needed. Andre, Tom Ward, Brendan and David Moya kept the home defence under pressure, while Thunder coach Zaire Taylor’s organisation and scouting had been key.

