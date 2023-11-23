Worthing Thunder finding their feet – and Barking Abbey are latest to find out
Despite their lowly position in the league, games against Barking are alway tough and competitive and this was to be no exception.
The first period was end to end with Thunder just holding the lead throughout to pull seven points clear at the first break 25-18.
Two early treys by home debut making Jake Eynon set things off and strong play from Daniel Johnson-Thompson and Hafeez Abdul saw the home side in control.
The second quarter saw Barking strike back and take the lead.
Thunder then took back the lead, which was held for the rest of the game, gradually pulling further ahead to run out confident winners.
Again it was DJT and Abdul with strong defence who controlled the game but now they had another ally in 19 year old Tyler Fairbairn, who put together a game-high 21 points plus a good display of defence.
At the halfway stage Thunder held a 42-33 lead.
The third stanza was again end to end and great to watch.
A trey from debutant Joshua Palmer and two more from downtown by Ishmael Fontaine kept Thunder in front.
Fairbairn was showing up in both offence and defence in his best game in a Thunder shirt so far.
Thunder’s lead at the final break was just seven points at 61-54.
The final ten minutes continued in the same vein. An excellent job was being done by Fairbairn (10 points in the quarter) and Eynon proved deadly from the charity stripe.
Running out at the final buzzer victorious by 11 points was just about right.
Barking kept in the game throughout but there was only going to be one winner.
Thunder showed how they can play as a team with many exciting plays. Their teamwork is now coming together.
Thunder are next at the Thunderdome this Sunday (Nov 26) when Hemel Storm are the visitors in the fifth round of the National Cup. Games against Storm are always exciting affairs and tickets are going fast.