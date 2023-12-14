Worthing Thunder won a thriller away to Thmas Valley Cavaliers – by one point.

It was a vital league game as Thunder attempt to move up the standings.

Games with Cavaliers are alway close action-packed match-ups and this was no different.

Although not as high scoring as some of the others, this game went right to the wire.

Thunder in recent action against Hemel Storm | Picture: Gary Robinson

The first period was a close run affair with Thunder just gaining the advantage.

Thunder were just holding their own as the first ten minutes played out, leading18-20, at the first break.

Thunder continued to hold a slender advantage as the second quarter went on.

At the halfway stage of the game the lead had increased to five with the score at 35-40.

The third stanza saw Thunder increase the offensive pressure and with the lead growing they looked to be in command.

Leading by nine points after the third quarter it looked good for Thunder but it was still all to play for at 53-62 – and TVC were not going to go away without a fight.

The final ten minutes saw the Cavaliers giving 100 per cent and as the period went on the gap between the sides narrowed.

Thunder were still in front with three minutes remaining but the gap was just three points.

Into the last 20 seconds it was still three and and then with only two seconds on the clock TVC's Bode Adeoula shot for a trey - he was fouled and went to the line for three shots to tie the game.

Hitting the first two it was down to the last shot - the ball rimmed out and Hafeez Abdul gained the most vital rebound of the night.

Thunder had won 80-79 - as always against Cavaliers it was close but another two points were in the bag.

Abdul had another great game (particularly in defence) and had great assistance from Daniel Johnson-Thompson in both offence and defence. And young Tyler Fairbairn showed up well in a tough match.

This weekend (Dec 16-17) brings two big home games. On Saturday it’s Reading Rockets (7.30pm) and on Sunday it’s Milton Keynes Breakers (5pm) in the National Cup quarter-final.