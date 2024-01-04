Worthing Thunder have tough end to year against Reading and Milton Keynes

Worthing Thunder’s final two basketball games of 2023 were memorable for different reasons.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Reading Rockets were in town for a league clash and Thunder crashed to a 63-87 defeat.

A very good Rockets side outplayed the home side with only three players in double figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the visit of Milton Keynes Breakers to come 24 hours later in the National Cupm it looked worrying. But the next day the crowd saw a spectacular game of basketball.

Worthing Thunder in recent action vs Bradford Dragons | Picture: Graham Hodges

Milton Keynes have high hopes of Division 1 basketball next season and stand second in Division 2.

But Thunder took the game to the visitors and led at the end of each of the first three quarters (23-22, 51-50 and 76-70).

Thunder were magnificent with Zaire Taylor having his best game since coming out of retirement, scoring 24 points and running much of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ably backed up by Hafeez Abdul (15 points,12 rebounds), Jake (13 points, 8 assists), Daniel Johnson Thompson and Tom Ward (12 points each), Thunder were delivering in one of the best games seen at the Thunderdome for many a season.

Neither side deserved to lose but the visitors took it 94-89 to progress to the next round.

Thunder fans will now look forward to 2024, when they hope league results will improve.

This Saturday sees a visit from promoted City of Birmingham Rockets (7.30pm).